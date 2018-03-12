CAREERS

Metrolink hiring more women as engineers

EMBED </>More Videos

Samantha Tames rose from cleaning bathrooms on trains to become one of a dozen female engineers in the Metrolink system. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Just seven years ago, Samantha Tames was a self-described college dropout with no direction for her future.

Today, she's a Metrolink engineer at the helm of a train, earning a six-figure salary, and responsible for the lives of thousands of commuters every day.

"I love my job. It's so much fun," said Tames. "It's nothing that I actually thought I would do in my life."

Tames started at the bottom with Amtrak. She worked in on-board services, cleaning bathrooms and making beds on sleeper coaches.

One year later, she had worked her up to become a Metrolink conductor.

It's not often you see a woman at the helm of a locomotive. But Metrolink is trying to change that.

The railroad industry, long dominated by men, realizes the best man for the job can be a woman.

"I think a lot of the reason why you don't see more women is because they don't know about it," said Tames.

Twelve of Metrolink's 70 engineers are now women and the commuter rail system is looking to hire more.

Tames, a single mother with a toddler, says any mom can do it. And Metrolink passengers are taking notice.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm," said Tames. "They're like, 'You're our driver today', and they're like 'Wow that's great, a woman, that's exciting.' I say, 'Yup, times are changing'."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerstrainswomenjobsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
New job center opens in Culver City
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
More Careers
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News