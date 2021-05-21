All Good News: SoCal magician conjures up new career building treehouses during pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- During the pandemic, a Southern California man lost his job but found his artistic passion, in a "higher place." Eric Buss was able to find purpose building a fun-filled palace, of sorts, on a tree.One of the most beautiful parts of childhood, is being free to dream. And what better place to do it, than a castle in the sky? That's where Buss comes in with his special kind of magic: using his woodworking skills, he builds treehouses. He was a master at work, studying the tree, contemplating his approach, and then sculpting it.And to think this artistry all started with the pandemic. He lost his job and was trying to stay busy."I built my son a treehouse for his eighth birthday. I took pictures. Put them on Facebook. Word caught on, everyone started wanting tree houses," said Buss.It gave Eric purpose, after coronavirus so suddenly took his cherished job away."It was sad. We just collected our props. Went home and the world was shut down," said Buss.You might have noticed he said "props". Buss's real job is a magician...and a great one. He's been on television a lot. He was also a regular performer at the Magic Castle. So, when it shut down, it was almost magical how something suddenly "appeared" in his life to fill the void."When I learned that I could do something else that actually fed my soul and made me happy, it was eye opening," said Buss. "And as sad as it was to lose all my magic gigs, I thought that, wait a minute. I could do other things to make me completely happy."Destiny is a funny thing. Coronavirus had him thinking the magic had come to an end; when actually, he was just taking his act on the road. Buss was doing exactly what he was made to do: create magic. In this case, since he couldn't go to his own Magic Castle, he decided to build them for little ones who, during these tough times, could use a little magic in their lives.