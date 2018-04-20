Words are powerful. This is why radio and TV personality Liz Hernandez created Wordaful, a video series on YouTube, where she invites people to join the conversation about the impact of words."I knew I had something to say and I wanted it to be meaningful. I come from the world of radio where it was really important when we shared our life experiences. Everyone could connect and everyone wanted to be heard," Liz said.Knowing that, she felt herself being separated to the connection she had built with the audience that she grew up with through radio in Los Angeles. Simultaneously, her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and as she began to lose her vocabulary, Liz realized just how much her mom had empowered her with her words."She always told me how hopeful I should be for my future, that I could accomplish anything, that she always hoped that I'd see the beauty in myself and not the external, but the internal," Liz said.After much thought and consideration for her mother's privacy, Liz became an advocate for the disease. This has been a way to honor her mother's legacy. And through Wordaful, she shows how words have made a difference in her life.Every segment focuses on one word and it encourages viewers to think about how they use words and the energy that they carry.However, the Wordaful creator says, "I never want to get on a soapbox, I'm learning along with you."Liz believes that what you say to yourself -- positive or negative -- is as significant as what you say to others and it's up to you to decide what words you're going to choose.