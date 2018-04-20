VISTA L.A.

Radio and TV personality Liz Hernandez creates Wordaful, a video series on the power of words

EMBED </>More Videos

Radio and TV personality Liz Hernandez uses her platform to create Wordaful, a video series based on the power of words. (KABC)

By Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Words are powerful. This is why radio and TV personality Liz Hernandez created Wordaful, a video series on YouTube, where she invites people to join the conversation about the impact of words.

"I knew I had something to say and I wanted it to be meaningful. I come from the world of radio where it was really important when we shared our life experiences. Everyone could connect and everyone wanted to be heard," Liz said.

Knowing that, she felt herself being separated to the connection she had built with the audience that she grew up with through radio in Los Angeles. Simultaneously, her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and as she began to lose her vocabulary, Liz realized just how much her mom had empowered her with her words.

"She always told me how hopeful I should be for my future, that I could accomplish anything, that she always hoped that I'd see the beauty in myself and not the external, but the internal," Liz said.

After much thought and consideration for her mother's privacy, Liz became an advocate for the disease. This has been a way to honor her mother's legacy. And through Wordaful, she shows how words have made a difference in her life.

Every segment focuses on one word and it encourages viewers to think about how they use words and the energy that they carry.

However, the Wordaful creator says, "I never want to get on a soapbox, I'm learning along with you."

Liz believes that what you say to yourself -- positive or negative -- is as significant as what you say to others and it's up to you to decide what words you're going to choose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersLatinolatinalatino lifehispanictelevisionmexicochildrencharitynonprofitClovis Community Collegeeducationvista l.a.Los AngelesTijuanaMexicoDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
New job center opens in Culver City
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
More Careers
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News