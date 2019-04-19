Careers

Rams, Chargers stadium job fair draws long lines in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of folks looking for a chance to work on the new Rams and Chargers stadium in Inglewood lined up early at the Thursday job fair.

Some in line were out of work, others like Onassis Taite were just looking for a fresh start.

"I'm here to spread my wings for a new opportunity. I'm hopeful I can find a new job here today," Taite said.

Most of the new stadium's structure is complete, but now contractors are looking for new workers to finish the building's interior.

The jobs are entry level, but according to job fair coordinator Jason Witt, they could lead to careers in the construction industry.

"People make livings out of construction work here. We're talking entry level for a laborer coming in is about $15, but when you start getting into journey men and women, you're getting into the $50, $60 an hour," Witt said.

That kind of opportunity is what many applicants have in mind even if they are starting out with little or no experience.
