Rejection may help your career, Harvard Business Review study says

BOSTON (KABC) -- Research by the Harvard Business Review shows that losing out on a big opportunity may actually help your career.
The researchers examined 1,000 early career scientists in the United States who narrowly won or just missed winning a key grant.
The results found that, in the long run, the near-miss scientists ended up producing higher impact work, on average, than their narrow-win peers.
Researchers say the results could show failure can act as a marker for future success.
To read the full study, you can visit www.hbr.org.
