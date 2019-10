Rejection may help your career, Harvard Business Review study says

BOSTON (KABC) -- Research by the Harvard Business Review shows that losing out on a big opportunity may actually help your career.The researchers examined 1,000 early career scientists in the United States who narrowly won or just missed winning a key grant.The results found that, in the long run, the near-miss scientists ended up producing higher impact work, on average, than their narrow-win peers.Researchers say the results could show failure can act as a marker for future success.To read the full study, you can visit www.hbr.org