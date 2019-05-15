Careers

91-year-old retired nurse looks back on decades-long career

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The history of nurses is stored inside a museum at the Dignity Health California Hospital in the heart of Los Angeles.

"That picture was taken when we opened the first ICU in 1970," Barbara Jury, a retired nurse, said.

Jury, 91, helped found this nurse museum located on 1401 S. Grand Avenue.

"When we got the money, I was determined to have a historic room because I knew the history of this school of nursing," Jury said.

Jury studied nursing at USC and the California Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1950 with a bachelor's degree and her RN license. Jury was named the school director 11 years later.

"I look back and recognize I really made some accomplishments, some contributions," Jury said.

Among her achievements is opening the first premature nursery in all of LA at CHMC

"I look back and I feel good about it," Jury said.

Jury retired in the 1990s and in the spirit of graduation season, Jury has this message for nurses:

"For those graduating, you have a world ahead of you," Jury said.
