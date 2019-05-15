91-year-old retired nurse looks back on decades-long career

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The history of nurses is stored inside a museum at the Dignity Health California Hospital in the heart of Los Angeles."That picture was taken when we opened the first ICU in 1970," Barbara Jury, a retired nurse, said.Jury, 91, helped found this nurse museum located on 1401 S. Grand Avenue."When we got the money, I was determined to have a historic room because I knew the history of this school of nursing," Jury said.Jury studied nursing at USC and the California Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1950 with a bachelor's degree and her RN license. Jury was named the school director 11 years later."I look back and recognize I really made some accomplishments, some contributions," Jury said.Among her achievements is opening the first premature nursery in all of LA at CHMC"I look back and I feel good about it," Jury said.Jury retired in the 1990s and in the spirit of graduation season, Jury has this message for nurses:"For those graduating, you have a world ahead of you," Jury said.