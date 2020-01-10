taco bell

Taco Bell now offering sick leave, six figure salaries

Taco Bell is starting 2020 with some new perks for workers.

For the first time ever employees will be eligible for paid sick time. Workers at corporate owned locations will be eligible for 24 hours of paid sick time a year.

They also said managers at some restaurants will start pulling in six figure salaries! That's a big boost because most supervisors in that role made between $50,000 and $80,000 each year previously.

The fast food company says it hopes those benefits will help keep employees happy and increase retention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerstaco bellsick leaveu.s. & worldsalary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACO BELL
Taco Bell burglar made food and napped, police say
Switch up the Thanksgiving dinner table with taco soup
Taco Bell reveals new vegetarian menu
Taco Bell reporting tortilla shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
Mexico volcano erupts, sending ash plume into sky
Sheila E. donates drum set to band that had gear stolen in OC
Fatal crash shuts down WB 60 Fwy in City of Industry
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Batman's sidekick, Burt Ward, gets Hollywood star next to Adam West's
Show More
Police kill suspect in mother's murder near CA-NV state line
Former CIA, FBI officials explain how agencies spy, gather intel
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
Police search for suspects accused of beating Santa Ana teens with bat
Joe Biden endorsed by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, aide confirms
More TOP STORIES News