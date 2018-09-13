CAREERS

Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season

Job seekers, get your resumes ready. Target is hiring 120,000 people for the holidays.

New employees will get paid $12 an hour.

Positions are open at stores and fulfillment centers across the country, including hundreds in Southern California.

All stores will host hiring events from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Anyone interested can apply online at jobs.target.com/seasonal.
