Software developer, dentist rank high on list of best jobs in US

Are you a software developer? If so, you have the best job of 2019 according to a new report.

The U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday released its rankings of the year's best jobs.

The job of software developer ranked No. 1, with statistician ranking just behind it as No. 2.

Physician assistant, dentist and orthodontist/nurse anesthetist rounded out the top five.

The annual list is based on median salaries, employment rates and stress levels.

The median salary for a software developer is $101,790, and the unemployment rate is 1.9 percent, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The position's increase in demand and average stress levels helped it land the top spot, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

You can view the full list here.
