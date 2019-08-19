Vets helping vets find jobs through State Employment Development Department

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Going from service in the military to civilian life can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding a job. So the State Employment Development Department is staffing veterans who know exactly how to help.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Selina Lee found herself needing to do something with her life.
She worked as a hospital corpsman in the Navy, but when she left the military, she couldn't use those skills as a civilian.
"I couldn't pick up a syringe. I couldn't help clients because I didn't have a certification. So I had to start all over again," said Lee.
The V.A. also helped her by connecting her with the State Employment Development Department.
There she found a way to complete her mission... helping vets.
"They referred me to the EDD. After I got here they said, hey do you want to train under us? You got the motivation? I said yes of course. I want to help my other veterans. And I trained and became a veteran representative here and now I help veterans find jobs here," said Lee.
Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hector Silva is the program manager.
After serving 10 years in the military, he's been working with the Employment Development Department for 20 years.
These state offices provide services for veterans, ranging from accessing their medical benefits to job training.
With veterans managing this program it gives vets a chance to talk to somebody who truly understands them.
"It helps to be a veteran, because then we're able to connect with them at that personal level and we're able to establish a little more trust and hopefully the individual will open up even more so we can provide the best guidance to them as possible," said Silva.
The services offered at the EDD are free. If you want more information, visit www.edd.ca.gov.
