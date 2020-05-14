Careers

Virtual town hall focuses on helping unemployed

By

ABC7 will host a virtual town hall featuring five experts who can provide information and resources for people who are unemployed.

Are you out of work and struggling to stay afloat? We launched "ABC7 Solutions: Hiring SoCal" to help!

Phillip Palmer hosted a virtual town hall Thursday with five experts - to answer your questions about everything from finding work, to knowing your rights, to putting your best foot forward.

The event has concluded. Video of the virtual town hall will be available shortly.

Download our new streaming app, available on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, to watch the event on your TV. Just search ABC7 Los Angeles to download the free app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringtown hall meetingjobsabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Antelope Valley flyover to honor front line workers
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Santa Monica facing sweeping cuts in city services
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
CVS to open 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May
Show More
Las Vegas police release video of Mother's Day shootout with suspect
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
Louisiana man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
More TOP STORIES News