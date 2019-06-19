Pa. caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP., Pa. -- An in-home health assistant in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania is charged with attempted murder for allegedly lacing cigarettes with rat poison and giving them to the couple for which she cared.

Court papers show that 37-year-old Tina Young had been hired by 73-year-old Cheryl Mench to take care of Mench's husband.

Cheryl told police she discovered that Young forged a check in Cheryl's name for $2,500 and confronted Young about it.

Police say Young began lacing the couples rolled cigarettes with rat poisoning and that she admitted to knowing it could make them ill or possibly kill them.

Police say Young told investigators she wanted to kill the man and woman because they were possibly going to fire her.

They say Young had been put in the couple's will and Young would have inherited their money if they died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newspoisonattempted murdercigarettes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News