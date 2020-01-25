Video captures suspect stealing car at Florida airport with mother, baby still inside

FORT MYERS, Florida (KABC) -- A man was arrested after he stole a car outside of an airport in Florida and drove off with a mother and her baby still inside.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment that the man ran up to the car in the departures area at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

The video shows the family unloading at the curbside when the suspect gets in, quickly followed by the mother, just in time to get her baby in the back seat.

The father tried to hold on to the car, but was dragged and knocked down.

Authorities say the suspect, 36-year-old Addi Maqableh, had just stolen a purse at a restaurant inside the terminal before the carjacking.

He was later arrested at a nearby hotel and is now facing several charges, including robbery and kidnapping.

The vehicle was also found and the mother and baby were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaairport newsfloridacrimearrestbabycarcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News