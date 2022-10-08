Caught on video: Michigan bus drivers rescue carjacked 2-year-old baby

Kelloggsville Public Schools bus drivers safely located a carjacked 2-year-old baby. The rescue was caught on video.

MICHIGAN -- A 2-year-old baby is safe after a terrifying ordeal this week in Michigan.

It began on Tuesday morning, when the baby's parents stepped out of their running car to drop off another child at a bus stop.

That's when a carjacker jumped in the car and took off with the 2-year-old inside.

The panicked parents flagged down a school bus driver, who sent the word out about the missing baby.

Minutes later, video shows the moment another school bus driver saw the baby sitting alone along the roadway.

The drivers are being credited for their quick action. Police are still looking for that carjacker.