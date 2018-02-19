1 killed, 4 injured when carjacking suspect slams into family vehicle in Palmdale

One person was killed and four were injured after a carjacking suspect fleeing from sheriff's deputies slammed into a family's vehicle in Palmdale. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and four were injured after a carjacking suspect fleeing from sheriff's deputies slammed into a family's vehicle in Palmdale.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard.

Deputies say a disturbance turned into a carjacking. Deputies located the 17-year-old suspect, and a short chase ensued. The chase only lasted seconds before the fleeing vehicle slammed into another SUV.

A family of five was inside that SUV: a mother, her husband, their 1-year-old child and the woman's teenage sons. The 37-year-old woman was killed in the crash. The other four people in the SUV were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The suspect - a teenage girl - was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
