One person was killed and four were injured after a carjacking suspect fleeing from sheriff's deputies slammed into a family's vehicle in Palmdale.The crash happened Sunday afternoon near 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard.Deputies say a disturbance turned into a carjacking. Deputies located the 17-year-old suspect, and a short chase ensued. The chase only lasted seconds before the fleeing vehicle slammed into another SUV.A family of five was inside that SUV: a mother, her husband, their 1-year-old child and the woman's teenage sons. The 37-year-old woman was killed in the crash. The other four people in the SUV were transported to a local hospital with injuries.The suspect - a teenage girl - was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.