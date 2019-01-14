EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5076272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A carjacking suspect squeeze past L.A. County sheriff's patrol vehicles, nearly swiping them during a dangerous chase along rain-slicked streets Monday.

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase along rain-slicked streets Monday across Los Angeles County.Authorities said the suspect was reportedly involved in carjacking. The suspect was believed to be armed.Deputies chased the gray/silver Kia sedan along northbound Wilmington Avenue near 131st Street in Compton. Then, the suspect drove into the Lynwood area, fleeing from deputies westbound on Euclid Avenue.At one point, the suspect drove into a gated community, followed by law enforcement. The suspect avoided being cornered by deputies' vehicles and managed to squeeze out of the gated neighborhood without being caught.As the suspect rejoined traffic, the vehicle fish-tailed and nearly struck a civilian's car. The suspect then began to slow down and obey the traffic laws.The suspect proceeded to drive into Willowbrook, then drove onto the 105 Freeway into South Los Angeles. The suspect then took the exit to the northbound 110 Freeway, then exited onto surface streets in the South L.A. area.The suspect eventually parked the Kia and exited the vehicle. She was then taken into custody.Details surrounding the initial carjacking were not immediately released.