Carjacking suspect from Rialto taken into custody after hourslong barricade in East Los Angeles

A man suspected of carjacking a person in Rialto was taken into custody after an hourslong barricade situation in East Los Angeles Monday.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspected of carjacking a person in Rialto was taken into custody after an hourslong barricade situation in East Los Angeles Monday.

Authorities said the barricade happened around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Blanchard Street. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies had spotted the car, ran the plate and learned it was stolen.

Deputies later learned the suspect was responsible for an armed carjacking in San Bernardino County on Sunday.

When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he fled from the vehicle and into the Lucky Market. People, including the owner, were inside at the time the suspect fled into the store, but they were later released.

Special Enforcement Bureau officers surrounded the market and attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender for hours.

The SWAT team decided to head into the business, where they found the suspect attempting to hide in the store's ceiling. He was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.
