Orange County pursuit of carjacking suspects ends in crash

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two carjacking suspects led police on a wild chase through Orange County that ended with a crash outside the Olinda Landfill in Brea.The pursuit started when officers in Chino Hills tried to pull over the car near Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive Saturday afternoon.The driver crashed into a brick wall. Both people smashed their heads into the windshield before trying to run away.One witness stepped in to help."I just put on the 'big boy voice' and yelled for them to get on the ground and they did it - thank God. I used to work security and I knew the 'big-boy voice' should have been enough," said Jim Sickles, witness.Both suspects were seriously injured and were taken to a local hospital before being taken into custody.