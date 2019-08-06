Carjacking victim's 'find my phone' app leads SWAT team to Long Beach home; suspect in custody after standoff

A standoff at a home in Long Beach on Tuesday morning ended when a police SWAT team took into custody a man suspected in an armed carjacking that had occurred hours earlier, authorities said.
The carjacking was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Anaheim Street and Santa Fe Avenue, a police spokesperson said.
According to investigators, the carjacker took the victim's cellphone along with the vehicle. The owner was able to track the mobile device by using a "find my phone" app.
The information led authorities to the 1500 block of Summit Street, where a man fitting the suspect's description ran into a house and barricaded himself, officials said.
The standoff ended without incident about 8:15 a.m.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
