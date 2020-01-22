Lawsuit over fired LA Sheriff's deputy costing county taxpayers millions in attorney fees

UPDATE ON JANUARY 22, 2020: About a month after this story was published, Sheriff Alex Villanueva parted ways with his attorneys at Quinn Emanuel who were charging county taxpayers up to $1120 per hour in legal fees. Villanueva's new attorney, Stanley Friedman, has agreed to accept the county-approved rate of $495 per hour. Villanueva says his decision to change attorneys was not about the dispute over attorney fees.