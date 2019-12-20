Carnival cruise ship crashes into another ship while docking; 1 injured

COZUMEL, Mexico -- Wild video shows one cruise ship crashing into another, knocking debris into the water and stirring panic among onlookers Friday morning.

As the Carnival Glory attempted to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, it violently collided into the Carnival Legend, a spokesperson for the cruise line said in a statement.

One person on the Carnival Glory suffered a minor injury while evacuating from a dining room.

While both ships appear to have superficial damage, Carnival said the collision has not impacted the seaworthiness of either ship.

"We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," the cruise line's statement read.

It is unclear what caused the two ships to collide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carnivalu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
Suspects tied to 7-Eleven robberies in San Fernando Valley caught on video
Businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Chase ends in crash near Hollywood & Highland center
Palmdale middle school teacher accused of hurling racial slurs at Latino students
Glendale woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Show More
Truck seen on video crashing through airport wall in Florida
Top 7 animal stories from 2019
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News