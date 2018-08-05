Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. --A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells ABC News a crew member was doing restoration work in Shasta County when an unspecified accident happened.
"Safety of our employees and customers is PG&E's top priority," a PG&E spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, their family, and our extended team. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident."
President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for California. The declaration will help fire victims with unemployment assistance, food aid and legal and mental health counseling among other federal programs.
The Carr Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. The massive wildfire has grown to 154,524 acres and is 41 percent contained.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.