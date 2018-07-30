REDDING, Calif. --The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grew to 98,724 acres and was 20 percent contained by Monday. Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated due to the devastating fire.
One of the more badly damaged areas has been the Mary Lake subdivision. Police are still concerned about hot spots and live gas lines. Many homeowners have been turned away.
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
"Anxious to get home, my children and our cat are down in Lake California and we have been staying at RV Park down in Anderson. We didn't have anybody that could take all of us, so," said Wendy Henry, Mary Lake resident.
Out of the devastation, there have been stories of resilience -- a sheriff's deputy lost his home early Thursday but has continued to serve his community, helping with the evacuations.
MORE: 2 young children, great-grandmother killed in massive Carr Fire
A sixth life was claimed by the fires over the weekend. The sheriff said the man who died refused to evacuate his home. Authorities say by not evacuating, you're not only putting your own life, but the lives of first responders on the line.
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a California National Guard plane
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
- Ashby Road & Lake Blvd
- Beltline at Oasis
- Benton & Quartz Hill Road
- Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick
- Buenventura & Hwy 299
- Caterpillar at Market
- Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit
- Elk Dr at Carnelian
- Eureka Way at Court Street
- Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd
- Gas Point Road and Foster Road
- Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road
- Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit
- Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299
- Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility
- Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road
- Lake at Keswick
- Lake at Oasis
- Lake at Quartz Hill
- Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive
- Market at Lake
- North Market South of Lake
- North Point at Redwood
- Oasis Road & Lake Blvd
- Placer at Buenaventura
- Placer at Mule Town
- Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura
- Ridge Lane at SR 299
- Riviera at Howard
- SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit
- SR-273 at Bonnyville
- SR-273 at Branstetter
- SR-273 at Breslauer
- SR-273 at Clear Creek
- SR-273 at Kenyon
- SR-273 at Westside Rd
- Sway Drive & Placer Road
- Texas Springs at Placer
- Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road
EVACUATION SHELTERS
- Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002
- Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003
- Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093
- Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003
Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity.
ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.
- Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.
