REDDING, Calif. --The Carr Fire in Northern California's Shasta County is now the seventh-most destructive in state history, having burned more than 110,154 acres.
The blaze was 27 percent contained on Tuesday.
Six people, including two children and two firefighters, have died in the wildfire that is still threatening more than 2,500 structures.
More than 1,200 structures have already been destroyed.
Residents say the hardest part is not knowing if their homes will still be standing.
"You just never think it's going to happen to you," Ronald Henninger said. "You work 20 years to put things together, and even if the house is there, the landscape is going to be just terrible."