Carrot recall 2021: Grimmway Farms recalls bagged carrots due to salmonella risk

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Grimmway Farms is voluntarily recalling bagged carrots sold at grocery stores across the country because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes carrots sold under the brand names Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, O Organics and Grimmway Farms' own brand. All the retail products recalled have a nine-character lot code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending in BF or SP.



The company said the recall is a result of a routine internal test. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

In addition to the carrots sold at retail stores, Grimmway Farms said it also recalled carrots that went to food manufacturers and food service distributors.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it and should destroy or discard it.

Consumers with questions may contact Grimmway Farms customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8am - 8pm ET, or visit grimmway.com.
