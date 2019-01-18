North Hollywood vandalism: Cars smashed, garage marked with anti-Trump graffiti

Several cars were vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti in North Hollywood, police said.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police officers were called to an apartment complex near Vineland Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. regarding the vandalism.

Responding officers said four vehicles were smashed, and the garage floors were also vandalized with writing.

People at the scene were seen picking up pieces of glass from broken windows and cleaning off the paint from the ground.

Investigators are trying to track down the suspects responsible.
