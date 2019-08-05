Car gets airborne and lands in ditch after man falls asleep at the wheel in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- An off-duty officer is being credited with helping rescue a man and a woman after their car went airborne.The incident was caught on video the moment that car left the ground in Florida. The off-duty police officer was in the area when the vehicle suddenly hit an embankment and sent it crashing into a ditch.The man and woman were injured, but both are expected to survive. The driver of the car told the officer he fell asleep at the wheel.