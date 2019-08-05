VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- An off-duty officer is being credited with helping rescue a man and a woman after their car went airborne.
The incident was caught on video the moment that car left the ground in Florida. The off-duty police officer was in the area when the vehicle suddenly hit an embankment and sent it crashing into a ditch.
The man and woman were injured, but both are expected to survive. The driver of the car told the officer he fell asleep at the wheel.
Car gets airborne and lands in ditch after man falls asleep at the wheel in Florida
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News