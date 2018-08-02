Multiple cars were struck by rocks on the 91 Freeway in Corona, and authorities believe someone purposely threw the stones off an overpass.The California Highway Patrol received several reports shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about rocks being thrown from an overpass on the 91 Freeway at Lincoln Avenue.At least four cars were hit by rocks - including a tanker truck that got its windshield smashed by a large rock.The CHP did not have a suspect description. No one was injured in the incident.The investigation was ongoing.