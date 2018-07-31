Cars smashed, buried under debris after parking garage collapses in Texas

Part of a multi-story parking garage collapsed in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday, burying 21 vehicles under thousands of pounds of debris.Rescue teams at the site at 4545 Fuller sifted through the wreckage to look for people who could be buried. They said no victims had been seen, but that several vehicles couldn't be reached because they were under the debris, Irving Assistant Fire Chief Tony Harvey said.Photos of the aftermath showed several cars piled up on each other, hanging off platforms or with their fenders smashed.Rescue crews are not sure if the remaining structures are safe and rescue work may take several hours or even extend into the night.