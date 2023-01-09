Man killed in Carson hit-and-run crash was on his way to gym, family says

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A grieving mother is mourning her son after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Carson, just days before his 35th birthday.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning near 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard. Family members say Jamaal Freeman was fatally hit while on his way to a morning workout.

"The person that hit Jamaal never stopped. Never waits to see if he is OK. Nothing," said his mother, Jestina Jones.

His mother says he went to the gym every morning, but he refused to drive due to a car accident he experienced when he was younger.

Described as being shy and soft-spoken, family and friends say Freeman was devoted to helping others and always spread love.

"If Jamaal was here today and see my crying, he would (say) 'Mama, are you OK?' Jamaal was such a loving son," Jones added.

Investigators say they have identified the driver after he turned himself in following the crash. But Freeman's devastated family says they don't understand why the suspect never stopped at the scene.

No charges have been filed yet, but Freeman's family is demanding that the driver be held accountable.

"For someone to come and mow him down like that, with zero remorse, taking off - I just want to see justice, swiftly," said his cousin, Michael Stafford Jr.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victim's family.