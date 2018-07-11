The city of Carson is getting a new digital billboard.The cash-strapped city will receive $3.5 million over the next 30 years from a 65-foot-tall digital billboard.The city will receive $100,000 for the first five years and $140,000 a year in the final years of the contract.It will be installed along the 110 freeway and flash a new message every eight seconds.The new digital billboard will be operated by Clear Channel, which will also remove two existing billboards.Clear Channel will allow the city to place public service announcements on the billboards.Local Carson Chamber of Commerce businesses will receive a 10 percent discount on advertising on the new billboard.Carson currently has five digital billboards already in operation.The agreement was approved unanimously by the Carson City Council.