Gas prices could jump again after fire at Phillips 66 refinery in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Another fire at a Southern California refinery has sparked concerns over even more pain at the gas pump.

Gas prices across the Southland are among some of the highest since 2005, more than $4 per gallon in many areas.

With Thursday's blaze at a Phillips 66 refinery in Carson, many drivers are worried that prices could go up even higher.

"It just seems like anytime something changes, prices for gas go up. So it's like we're the ones who have to pay for it," one driver at a Carson gas station said.

Experts at GasBuddy say it's too soon to say if the last incident will lead to another spike in prices, but it wouldn't surprise them.

"I can barely afford to travel on a daily basis just to get my kids to school," another driver said.

California uses a special blend of gasoline, and there are only so many refineries that make it. It doesn't take much to disrupt the supply - an issue that has some drivers questioning the state's priorities.

"I came back from a trip to Texas, which is a lot cheaper, they pay $2.65. Right here we're paying $4.09, why?" one man said.

California's high gas taxes are another factor that make it the most expensive state to fuel up.
