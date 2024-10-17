'Carved' honors classic 80s and 90s horror movies, filming with a 'real' killer pumpkin

The cast of the horror film discuss their experience working with the pumpkin-was it a diva on set?

LOS ANGELES -- As Halloween quickly approaches, horror fans can look forward to a unique film that brings a vengeful pumpkin to life in a chilling homage to 80s and 90s classics.

"Carved" tells the story of a group of survivors teaming up to face off against a sentient pumpkin dead set on killing those that have hurt his gourd-geous companions.

At the movie's premiere at Screamfest in Hollywood, the stars shared with On The Red Carpet their favorite parts about working with their real pumpkin co-star.

"It's always nice when you're not working with a tennis ball, and you have to pretend," said one of the film's stars, Jackson Kelly. "This big giant pumpkin is right in front of you and vines are really grabbing me, so it was very nice to work off of something tactical like that."

The film's director, Justin Harding, was inspired by classic 80s and 90s horror films like "Tremors," "Gremlins" and "Aliens" to utilize practical effects on set.

"The idea was to make a classic 90s-style monster movie using classic 90s-style film techniques," he said. "Puppets, reverse-photography, sort of old-school techniques."

Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Jonah Lees also shared scenes with the pumpkin monster and spoke about their experiences.

"The pumpkin was amazing," Lee said. "Sometimes temperamental. No but it was very fun to get to act in a different way than I ever have before. Working with a pumpkin puppet is definitely different."

"So, we got to see her on set. We would see her walking around, terrifying and also great to work with. She's a diva though," Lees joked.

Look for "Carved" streaming on Hulu October 21.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company Hulu and this ABC News Station.