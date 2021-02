EMBED >More News Videos Several people are in custody after changing the Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob."

A violent carjacking was caught on camera at an automated car wash in Colorado.A 63-year old woman is sitting inside her van when a man opens the door, grabs the victim's arm and yells at her to get out.The woman resists and tries to fight off the suspect. That's when the carjacker bit her and forcibly threw her to the ground.He then drove off in the van.The woman suffered minor injuries.Police are searching for her van and the suspect.