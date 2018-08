Firefighters were battling a new blaze Sunday in Ventura County.The Casitas Fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Ojai near Lake Casitas.It burned at least 15 acres and by Sunday evening containment was estimated at 60 percent.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.Officials say crews on the ground have hose lines in place and are making great progress.There is no threat to structures.The fire was determined to be accidentally started by a vehicle.