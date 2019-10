Old Fire: Castaic brush fire damages at least 2 homes as 20-acre blaze spreads

***SIG ALERT*** NB I-5 CLOSED AT HASLEY CANYON DUE TO FIRE. UNKNOWN DURATION. USE SR-126 WB TO US-101 AS ALTERNATE — CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) October 24, 2019

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-acre brush fire damaged at least two homes in Castaic Thursday.The blaze broke out shortly after a fire erupted in Canyon Country. Flames could be seen heading uphill behind a row of homes on The Old Road.Water drops could be seen from AIR7 HD.The northbound 5 Freeway was closed at Hasley Canyon. The California Highway Patrol was advising drivers to use the westbound SR 126 to the 101 Freeway as an alternate.A separate fire broke out in the Val Verde area south of Castaic and damaged four travel trailers, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.An evacuation center was set up at College of the Canyons in Valencia.