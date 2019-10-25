Castaic fire damages 3 homes, burns 20 acres after fire erupts in Santa Clarita Valley

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-acre brush fire damaged at least three homes in Castaic Thursday.

The blaze broke out shortly after a fire erupted in Canyon Country. The fire was originally dubbed The Old Fire but was later deemed to be an extension of the Tick Fire.

Flames could be seen heading uphill behind a row of homes on The Old Road.

Water drops could be seen from AIR7 HD.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were temporarily shut down at Hasley Canyon but all lanes were reopened just before 7 p.m.
A separate fire broke out in the Val Verde area south of Castaic and damaged four travel trailers, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for all residents north of 14 Freeway, east of Whites/Plum Canyon, south of Vasquez Canyon and west of Agua Dolce. Also, south of the 14 Freeway, east of Sand Canyon, north of Placerita Canyon, and west of Robinson Ranch Golf Course.

An evacuation center was set up at College of the Canyons in Valencia.

