Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig carrying lettuce shuts down southbound 5 Freeway in Castaic

The crash was reported at 6:20 a.m. near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A photo from the scene, tweeted by Caltrans, showed at least two cars that crashed into the overturned big rig carrying lettuce. No injuries were immediately reported.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CaltransDist7 is uprighting trailer on SB I-5 that is blocking all lanes south of Templin Hwy in #Castaic. Aim is to move trailer to open couple lanes. Duration unknown. Two vehicles have been pulled from wreckage. SB traffic diverted to EB SR-138. pic.twitter.com/2KaUOSvuHR— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 21, 2020
All southbound traffic is being diverted to the eastbound 138 Freeway but an exact reopening time for all lanes was not available.
