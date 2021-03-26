Careers

Castle Park in Riverside hiring 600 workers, to reopen rides April 9

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Castle Park is looking to hire 600 employees as the Riverside amusement park plans to reopen rides on April 9.

The family fun center first reopened its miniature golf courses in January, and it will continue its phased reopening with ride attractions.

All guests will have to buy tickets ahead of time online and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The park is also hiring for hundreds of positions - from ride operators to food and beverage workers.

"We're looking for about 600 people in total, flexible jobs that can work around people's schedules, whether they are students or in a different stage of their career just looking for an extra opportunity to get out there and work with people in what's a fun and unique environment," said Nick Paradise, director of corporate communications with Palace Entertainment.

