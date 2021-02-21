Pets & Animals

Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat and her kittens

NEW MIAMI, Ohio -- A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

"Mom's name is Sprinkles," the note also read. "She began giving birth at 2 p.m."

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said mother and kittens "are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed." They were being cared for at a local humane society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiobomb squadcatsbomb threat
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom visits mobile vaccination sites in LA
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces spring reopening
Strong winds continue after causing damage across SoCal
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Reopening schools: LA teachers union holds car caravan protest
School investigates George Floyd-themed dance proposal
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
Show More
Woman hit, injured during street takeover in South LA
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Oxnard College professor put on leave after video of class goes viral
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Memorial for Gabriel Fernandez on what would've been his 16th birthday
More TOP STORIES News