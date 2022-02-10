Pets & Animals

Snowbird kitty: Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida

How Ashes got to Florida remains a mystery.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine - from Florida

PORTLAND, Maine -- A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited -- nearly seven years and 1,500 miles later.

Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, said she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been located in Florida.

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during a 10th birthday celebration for her daughter.

"They looked for her for quite a while, and they sadly concluded she probably had become prey for a predator," said Janet Williams, a family friend in Florida who took temporary custody of the cat, told WABI-TV.

A veterinarian's office determined the kitty's identity, thanks to an implanted microchip. But how she got to Florida remains a mystery.

"I have interrogated her quite strictly and she is not talking," Williams said.

Ashes was being returned to Maine on Wednesday, accompanied by one of Janet Williams' friends.

Cilley said she planned to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmainefloridacatsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Emerald Fire in OC grows to 145 acres; evac orders in place
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Super Bowl halftime performers discuss big game's upcoming show
'Belfast' actor Ciarán Hinds on his Oscar nomination
Millionaire admits killing wife in Newport Beach, sentenced to prison
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
LASD seeks public's help in solving 2020 killing of 14-year-old boy
Show More
LAPD: Man pretends to be woman in dating app, commits sexual assault
Suspects steal irreplaceable belongings from East LA restaurant
Chase of stolen Prius ends in Glendale after driver surrenders
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Rick Caruso takes steps to enter crowded race for LA mayor
More TOP STORIES News