Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be getting a treat this Halloween.Supporters and friends are invited to take part in the hospital's annual Halloween greeting card drive.Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween through October 31, choose from one of three ready-to-color designs and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.The coloring cards with special notes will then be printed out and hand-delivered by CHLA's Child Life team to pediatric patients along with fun goody bags to celebrate the season.An anonymous donor has pledged to give $1 to the hospital for each card sent by October 31, committing up to $75,000.Even though the hospital is not able to hold its annual Pumpkin Party and costume dress-up for patients and families due to pandemic precautions, patients will be able to engage in a variety of seasonal-themed activities including pumpkin decorating and arts and crafts.