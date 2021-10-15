LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be getting a treat this Halloween.
Supporters and friends are invited to take part in the hospital's annual Halloween greeting card drive.
Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween through October 31, choose from one of three ready-to-color designs and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.
The coloring cards with special notes will then be printed out and hand-delivered by CHLA's Child Life team to pediatric patients along with fun goody bags to celebrate the season.
An anonymous donor has pledged to give $1 to the hospital for each card sent by October 31, committing up to $75,000.
Even though the hospital is not able to hold its annual Pumpkin Party and costume dress-up for patients and families due to pandemic precautions, patients will be able to engage in a variety of seasonal-themed activities including pumpkin decorating and arts and crafts.
Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles
HALLOWEEN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News