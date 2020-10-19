halloween

Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

By ABC7.com Staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.

Here's how it works: Simply visit CHLA.org/halloween to choose your Halloween card and write your message.

Staffers from CHLA's Child Life team will print out your card and hand deliver it along with fun goody bags to a sick child spending the holiday at the hospital.

For every Halloween card sent before October 31, Los Angeles law firm Greenberg Glusker LLP has pledged to give $1 to the hospital, up to $25,000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is not be able to hold its annual Pumpkin Party and costume dress-up for patients and families.

Instead, the hospital will bring the party to the kids via a virtual program of Autumn-themed activities including music, dancing, pumpkin decorating, and arts and crafts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthchildren's healthchildrenhalloweenchildren's hospital los angelescommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Bear goes trick-or-treating on Monrovia porch
3 teens stabbed at Encino Halloween party
How to create the Día de Los Muertos look to honor your loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News