Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.Here's how it works: Simply visit CHLA.org/halloween to choose your Halloween card and write your message.Staffers from CHLA's Child Life team will print out your card and hand deliver it along with fun goody bags to a sick child spending the holiday at the hospital.For every Halloween card sent before October 31, Los Angeles law firm Greenberg Glusker LLP has pledged to give $1 to the hospital, up to $25,000.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is not be able to hold its annual Pumpkin Party and costume dress-up for patients and families.Instead, the hospital will bring the party to the kids via a virtual program of Autumn-themed activities including music, dancing, pumpkin decorating, and arts and crafts.