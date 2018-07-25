Catalina plane crash: 3 critically injured after small plane goes off runway after landing

Three people were critically injured when a small airplane went off the end of a runway after landing on Catalina Island. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people were critically injured when a small airplane went off the end of a runway on Catalina Island on Wednesday morning, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The incident, which resulted in a fuel leak from the single-engine Piper PA32, was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Catalina Airport and prompted a response from Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedics, lifeguards and two air ambulances.

All three of the injured were onboard the aircraft. Two of them were airlifted to hospitals.

Ian Gregor, spokesman for the FAA's Pacific Division, said the incident happened after the plane landed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
