#airportIC at 0941 @LACoLifeguards responded to a report of an aircraft down on Catalina Island. Lifeguard resources with the assistance of @LACoFireAirOps treated and transported 3 patients in critical condition. — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) July 25, 2018

Three people were critically injured when a small airplane went off the end of a runway on Catalina Island on Wednesday morning, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.The incident, which resulted in a fuel leak from the single-engine Piper PA32, was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Catalina Airport and prompted a response from Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedics, lifeguards and two air ambulances.All three of the injured were onboard the aircraft. Two of them were airlifted to hospitals.Ian Gregor, spokesman for the FAA's Pacific Division, said the incident happened after the plane landed.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.