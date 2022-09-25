Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter

Police said several men in hoodies got out of two vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from a car.

Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.

The incident happened on the morning of Aug. 2 in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue where two vehicles were parked.

Police said several men in hoodies got out of those vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim's car.

The video shows one of the men using a car jack to lift the Honda Accord, which was sitting in a driveway, to sneak underneath it to grab the converter.

Police said these suspects are believed to have been involved in another theft the same night.

One of the vehicles they were seen in appears to have a white and grey camouflage wrap and the other is a dark colored sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.