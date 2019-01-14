Cathedral City suspect shot, killed by police

Authorities say a suspect who killed a woman was fatally shot by a police officer in Cathedral City.

By ABC7.com staff
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities say a Cathedral City police officer killed a suspect in a shootout Sunday night.

Police say the officer was responding to a call of a disturbance just before 5 p.m. when the suspect was seen shooting and killing a woman.

Officials say he then turned the gun the officer, who shot back.

The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital where he later died.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office are now investigating.
