Cathedral City suspect shot, killed by police

Authorities say a Cathedral City police officer killed a suspect in a shootout Sunday night.Police say the officer was responding to a call of a disturbance just before 5 p.m. when the suspect was seen shooting and killing a woman.Officials say he then turned the gun the officer, who shot back.The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital where he later died.The officer suffered minor injuries.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office are now investigating.