After nearly 3 months, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels holds first in-person mass

Services were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGLES (KABC) -- For the first time in nearly three months, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles welcomed back the faithful for mass Sunday morning.

Services were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday's mass with Archbishop Jose Gomez began at 10 a.m. with new guidelines.

Attendance is limited to the first one hundred people to show up.

Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and physical distancing is required.

Masses will continue to be live streamed on the church's Facebook page.
