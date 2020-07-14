LA Archdiocese cancels indoor masses until further notice amid statewide COVID-19 closures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6315706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced there will be no more indoor masses until further notice as part of updated guidelines set by the state.The move impacts all parishes in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.However, masses and other liturgical services, such as funerals and weddings, may be done outdoors on parish grounds.Wearing a mask and physical distancing will still be required.On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.In counties on the state's watch list -- including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties -- even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes places of worship, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors.