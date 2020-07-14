Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA Archdiocese cancels indoor masses until further notice amid statewide COVID-19 closures

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced there will be no more indoor masses until further notice as part of updated guidelines set by the state.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced there will be no more indoor masses until further notice as part of updated guidelines set by the state.

The move impacts all parishes in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

However, masses and other liturgical services, such as funerals and weddings, may be done outdoors on parish grounds.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders major reopening rollback in attempt to control rampant COVID-19 spread
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.



Wearing a mask and physical distancing will still be required.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.

In counties on the state's watch list -- including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties -- even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes places of worship, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitylos angeleslos angeles countygavin newsomcoronaviruscatholic churchchurchcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
COVID-19 update: Sharp increase in outbreaks at workplaces
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Family demands justice in killing of Fort Bragg soldier from Chino
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
OC officials vote in support of return to school without masks, physical distancing
Water main leak in Redlands may leave 23K customers without water
Ridgecrest quakes increased chance of large San Andreas temblor, study suggests
School year won't start with students at LAUSD facilities
Show More
Beloved Disney fan Joshua Obra dies after battle with COVID-19
Fruit vendor apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles Apparel factory closed after coronavirus outbreak among workers
Mexican actor Raymundo Capetillo dies at 76
LA rent relief program to begin registration Monday amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News