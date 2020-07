EMBED >More News Videos A flower vendor was brutally beaten and went through surgery recently as he struggles to recover.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man selling ice cream was brutally attacked on the street in Los Angeles this week, police said.LAPD released video from the incident reported two days ago at Birch and 12th streets.Video shows two people get out of a car, approach the man selling ice cream, then push him to the ground and rob him.Police say the attackers took off in a dark Toyota Avalon.Anyone with information was asked to call police.