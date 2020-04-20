Caught on camera: Los Angeles County fire captain's truck stolen with gear inside

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured a thief breaking into Los Angeles County Fire Captain Craig Heard's truck parked outside his Whittier home.Within less than two minutes, the thief was able to get in the truck, turn on the headlights and drive away."All my gear, personal belongings, fire equipment, other stuff I had was all inside of my truck," said Heard.Heard's surveillance camera also picked up a two-tone green 1999 Silverado dropping the suspect off.He says his uniform badge were just some of the items locked away in the bed of his truck."Also, had my PPE, which is my structure firefighting gear which we bring with us in case we have a structure call, which was my turnout coat, turnout pants, helmet, gloves, my SCBA, which is my breathing mask the we have."Normally, Heard says he would have taken his gear inside his home, but as a first responder who has been in contact with COVID-19 patients, he's been keeping his gear inside his truck."So with everything that is going on, our policy is to bag our stuff up in trash bags and to leave it in your car and not bring it into your home to affect your family."The break-in happened on April 10. Heard posted the details and surveillance video to social media with a message to the thief."If I could just have my PPE returned to me, my uniform, badge dropped off at any fire station that would be amazing. The truck, you can keep," he said.Even so, he is hopeful that if anyone does see his 2005 GMC Sierra truck, they'll report it.In the meantime, Heard still has a job to do.Heard says the county will help to cover some of the cost to replace his gear but he will also be paying out of pocket as well.